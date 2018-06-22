Drugs galore

I would like to draw the attention of this country’s authorities towards the rampant use of drugs by Pakistan’s younger generation. It is a bitter fact that a large percentage of our youth uses narcotics. Be it heroin, cocaine or hashish, Pakistan’s youth has a drug problem. One can see addicts in markets, graveyards as well as public parks. The more painful thing is that the government institutions have knowledge of all that is going on. But apparently the mafia is too strong to be stopped.

No matter what, our government needs to take stronger steps to put an end to this menace, because if we did not act now, nobody knows what we would have to deal with in the future.

Ayesha Umeed

Shapok