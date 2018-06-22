Board of Investment chairman resigns

ISLAMABAD: Naeem Zamindar, Chairman Board of Investment, has tendered his resignation for personal reasons to the prime minister.

During his tenure at BoI, 75 reforms were completed towards ease of doing business, industrial cooperation and promotion of opportunities relating to the CPEC, development of special economic zones, developing a new investment policy with the Prosperity Fund. Naeem Zamindar has been a strong advocate of developing a new strategy to accelerate beyond 9% GDP growth rate through the use of technology to leapfrog the development cycle, whether in education, energy, healthcare and commerce.

He wanted innovation and entrepreneurship to be the key drivers for the growth of our economy and, therefore, worked on developing the venture capital industry in Pakistan. He brought with him a strong track record of investing and building successful high growth companies and left his job in the private sector as the CEO of Acumen and worked for BOI on a pro-bono basis.