QWP leader joins PTI

MARDAN: Former minister and additional general secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Muhammad Atif Khan on Thursday said that Imran Khan was the only politician capable of steering the country out of the prevailing morass.

He was speaking at a press conference in which district chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Shahid Anwar along with his family members and supporters resigned from the party and announced joining the PTI.

Zahir Shah Toru, a candidate for PK-52, Farooq Kakakhel, candidate for PK-53, Sajid Iqbal Mohmand, president nazim councillors alliance and party officer-bearers were present on the occasion.

Atif Khan welcomed the newcomers and said that they had accepted the philosophy of Naya Pakistan of the PTI chairman Imran Khan. He added that PTI had brought about a change in all sectors particularly education, health and police and restored masses trust in the government institutions. The former minister added all the PTI workers were respectable and a jirga of senior party leaders would be convened to resolve their grievances. He added that the jirga had already held meetings with the disgruntled workers, who were not allotted tickets for the election. Atif Khan said that on the advice of party leadership he will contest election on NA-21 Mardan.