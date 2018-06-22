Illegal toll plaza raided

KARACHI: An allegedly illegal toll plaza working for last ten years at a link road joining National Highway to Superhighway (M 9) in Malir district has been raided by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

ACE officials informed The News that during raid, Rs2,83,000 cash along with illegal tickets and receipts were seized. Evidence has been collected and First Information Report (FIR) will be lodged against Hakim Jaskani and Jamal Jaskani, added ACE officials.

ACE officials added that Hakim Jaskani was an excise constable who allegedly hoarded billions of rupees through this illegal toll plaza which he has been running for the last 10 years. According to sources, Jaskani has filed nomination papers from District Nawabshah as an independent candidate for National Assembly. According to ACE officials, monthly income of the toll plaza is around Rs20 million. They say Jaskani will be arrested soon.