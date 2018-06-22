Monitoring teams formed in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted election monitoring teams, headed by deputy commissioner, for conducting free and fair elections in Lower Dir district.

The district Election Commission Officer Lower Dir, Noor Said Khan Khattak, told journalists at his office on Thursday that different monitoring teams would monitor the upcoming general elections to be held on July 25.

He said that Lower Dir deputy commissioner had been made as district monitoring officer, XEN public health and engineering as monitoring officer for PK-13, wildlife officer for PK-14, district director agriculture and ATO for PK-15, district health officer and district accounts officer for PK-16, district Zakat officer and district food officer as monitoring officers for PK-17.

Khattak said the monitoring teams would monitor all election activities in the district, including candidates' expenses, corner meetings and public gatherings. He said the teams would submit reports to the district monitoring officer on a daily basis.