World Juniors Championship: No Pak player likely to reach last-16 stage

KARACHI: No Pakistani player is likely to reach the last-sixteen (round four) stage of the World Juniors Individual Squash Championship that will take place at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai, India, from July 18-23.

According to the draws of the event released on Wednesday by World Squash Federation (WSF), no Pakistani player is seeded in the top sixteen.In the round one, Asadullah Khan will face Christopher Murphy of Scotland, Farhan Hashmi is drawn against Nils Roesch of Switzerland, Abbas Zeb will play against Aaron Liang of Singapore, Haris Qasim is to face India’s Rahul Baitha, Mohammad Uzair is up against Matthew Lucente of New Zealand, and Uzair Shaukat against Edwin Clain of France.

Egypt’s Marwan Tarek claimed the 2017 men’s title in New Zealand. The 18-year-old from Cairo also won the 2018 British Junior Under-19 title early this year. In 2016, Pakistan won the final of World Junior Team Squash Championship against defending champions Egypt in Poland.