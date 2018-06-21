Admin extends Kunhar River ban

MANSEHRA: The district administration has extended the ban on visiting Kunhar River from 300 meter to 500 meters radius in light of tourism boom in Kaghan valley on Wednesday.

A circular issued by Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair said the district administration which had already imposed a ban on swimming and bathing and visiting Kunhar River in 300 meters radius now extended it to 500 meter distance to avoid any untoward incident.

It said that Section 144 had been imposed and a strict legal action would be taken under Section 188 against the violators. Sources in district administration said the ban on swimming and bathing was imposed to keep tourists coming to Kaghan valley away from the Kunhar River as many tourists drowned in the past.