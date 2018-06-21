PCB selectors face dilemma for T20 series in Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan team gears up for the tri-nation T20 series in Zimbabwe with a short training camp starting from June 25, minimal changes are expected in the squad that won the recently-held two-match series against Scotland.

The biggest question the selectors, who are expected to hold a meeting with coach Mickey Arthur in Lahore today (Thursday), are facing is the selection of Mohammad Hafeez in the touring lineup. The ageing all-rounder who has been allowed to bowl in international cricket yet again is flexing his muscles to be part of the team for future international commitments.

Two things which go against the all-rounder are his declining ability to bowl and bat and the ICC’s continuous check on his ‘doosra’. At the twilight of his career, Hafeez would again be under scrutiny for his bowling action. The decision to expose him as a bowler in international cricket would be nothing less than inviting trouble yet again.

Secondly, in two years time when the World Twenty20 will be staged in Australia, Hafeez possibly would not be in the best of shape to represent his country. So his selection in the team at the expense of a youngster would definitely fetch no positives for the future of Pakistan cricket. Instead efforts should be made to prepare a totally young lot for future international assignment including mega events.

Out of form Ahmed Shehzad’s inclusion would also be a big question mark for the selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq. He has failed to impress in the T20 series as a batsman and seemed struggling to put up a good score on the board. Harris Sohail has never been a potent T20 cricketer. His reentry into the team would also be one of the main points of discussion by the selectors.

Meanwhile, three unfit players Imad Wasim, Ruman Raees and Babar Azam would be placed under a fitness test during the next two days in an effort to ascertain their fitness level. Though Babar’s plaster is off, it is not yet clear whether the batsman is willing to play in the series at such an early stage of recovery or would need more rest for the time being.

Imad and Ruman both have regained fitness and possibly would clear the test, the selectors however looked worried about their fitness level for the match.

“We have yet to ascertain the true status of their fitness. All three would be going under fitness tests. They are under the rehabilitation program and have started training. But the real problem is their willingness to be part of the team or match fitness level,” one of the PCB officials, when contacted, said.

Arthur arrived on Wednesday and will need a series of discussions with the selectors and captain before finalising the team for Zimbabwe series.

Besides Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, Australia is the third country competing in the week-long series starting on July 1 with the opening match between the Greenshirts and the host nation. All the teams will play against each other twice before the final. All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club. Pakistan team will leave for Zimbabwe on June 28.