PTI disgruntled workers continue protest outside Imran’s residence

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) angry workers continued protest for the third consecutive day outside their party Chairman Imran Khan’s Banigala residence on Wednesday against alleged unjust distribution of party tickets for general elections.

The party’s parliamentary board was expected to have a review of some applications and announce its decision. However, nothing has come out in this connection. Disgruntled party workers have encamped outside Imran’s residence, vowing to leave only after the board’s decisions. The party workers, hailing from Multan, said that Sikandar Bosan should not have been allotted a party ticket, who had recently joined the PTI, having nothing to his credit with regards to serving the party. Similarly, activists, who have come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Battagram, Swabi and Karak continued their protest. They alleged the party leadership neglected ideological workers at the time of allotting tickets. They said that they weren’t blackmailing Imran rather they were using a peaceful way, a democratic way that had been taught to them by none else but Imran himself. Meanwhile, it was learnt that Islamabad’s administration has called for deployment of the Rangers in Banigala for around 700 protesters were present close to Imran’s residence. In another development, side by side with the ongoing protest in Banigala, some disgruntled party activists are gathering in the federal capital on the same issue. Several aspirants for contesting the upcoming elections from the platform of PTI, who have been denied the tickets, will have a meeting here at a local wedding hall (today) Thursday to thrash out their future strategy. Sources close to them told this correspondent that party activists from Punjab and KP will gather to ponder options on how to take part in the electoral exercise after having been ignored by the PTI parliamentary board. “Dr Farooq, Muhammad Afzal and Yousaf Ali are among the party veterans who will be organising the event which is expected to spring surprises,” sources claimed.