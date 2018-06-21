Two girls drown as mother jumps into canal

HAFIZABAD: Two minor girls drowned when their mother jumped into Kot Nakka canal with them in a bid to commit suicide on Wednesday. Kousar Bibi jumped into the canal along with her 3-year-old daughter Muntiha and 5-year-old Sidra. Villagers saved Kousar but her daughters drowned. Kousar and her husband have been taken into police custody.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD: A woman was shot dead here Rasoolpur Tarar village on Wednesday. Saddi Ahmad contracted second marriage with Umtul Bibi. His first wife Kubra’s son and brother shot dead Umtul Bibi.