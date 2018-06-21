Azhar cricket camp from 23rd

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Azhar Ali summer cricket camp will be held in Lahore from June 23.The right-handed Test cricketer tweeted on his social twitter account about the camp and wrote that he will also be there to share his knowledge with new talent.The camp will be starting at cricket park Valencia Town. “It is a start for something bigger in plans,” Azhar tweeted.
