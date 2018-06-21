Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Azhar cricket camp from 23rd

LAHORE: Azhar Ali summer cricket camp will be held in Lahore from June 23.The right-handed Test cricketer tweeted on his social twitter account about the camp and wrote that he will also be there to share his knowledge with new talent.The camp will be starting at cricket park Valencia Town. “It is a start for something bigger in plans,” Azhar tweeted.

