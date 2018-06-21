‘Tartan track work to be completed soon’

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan visited Punjab Stadium to review the progress of tartan track work on Wednesday.

Aamir Jan on this occasion said that the construction work of tartan track is in its final stages and it will be completed within a short span of time. “The game of athletics will be further promoted in the province after the completion of international level tartan track and we will also be able to organize all kinds of athletics activities on this venue”. He strictly directed the concerned staff to focus on quality of work and complete the tartan track work as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan greeted Punjab Interior Minister and former IG Punjab Shaukat Javed on getting the portfolio of Punjab Sports Minister.In his congratulatory message, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said Shaukat Javed has great affiliation with top sports bodies of the country and it’s nice decision on the part of Punjab caretaker govt to confer him with the portfolio of Punjab Sports Minister.