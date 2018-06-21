Man dies in accident

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was killed by a speeding vehicle in the Factory Area police jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The victim, yet to be identified, was trying to cross a road when the speeding vehicle hit him from behind. As a result, he suffered injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case against the unidentified driver. reuniteD: The National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone, reunited a 10-year-old boy with his family.

The boy was found missing near Perowal in the area of Beat 18 by the officers of Tiger-I, SPO Raja Kamal Hayat and SPO Muhammad Younas. He told the officers that his name as Muhammad Abbas, son of Muhammad Fazil, resident Bodla Town Katchi Abadi, Mianchannu.

The boy was handed over to his family in the presence of witnesses. His family thanked the NH&MP officers for their help. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik also appreciated the efforts of the police officers.