Thu June 21, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was observed in the provincial capital here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over Northeast Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting western parts and its adjoining areas. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thundershower is expected in several cities, including Lahore.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 39°C, minimum was 26°C and humidity level was 44 percent.

