Leicester land Norwich starlet Maddison

LONDON: Leicester signed Norwich midfielder James Maddison in a deal worth a reported Â£22 million ($28 million) on Wednesday.

Maddison emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the Championship after scoring 15 goals in 49 games for Norwich last season.The 21-year-old was included in the PFA’s Championship Team of the Year having created more chances than any other player in the division.

Maddison agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, who beat Southampton and Everton to secure his services.“I had a good chat with the manager (Claude Puel) about football and how he wants me to play, how he likes to play and I was sold,” Maddison said.

“We talked about the type of player I am, how I’m going to fit into his style of play and everything sounded really promising. I haven’t looked back since that phone call.“Leicester just seems like the right fit for me. I’ve got a good feel about the club and I can’t ignore that, in my head and my heart.

“I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I’m delighted and can’t wait to get started.”Maddison is Leicester’s third close-season recruit after the arrivals of Portuguese full-back Ricardo Pereira and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans.