Thu June 21, 2018
World

June 21, 2018

Protesters heckle DHS secretary at Mexican restaurant

WASHINGTON: Protesters heckled US homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen as she dined at a Washington restaurant late Tuesday, chanting "shame!" repeatedly at the woman who has become the frontline defender of the Trump administration’s widely condemned practice of separating migrant children from their parents.

Activists from Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America confronted Nielsen at MXDC Cocina Mexicana restaurant and attempted to disrupt her dinner while she was surrounded by staff and security.

The organisation said police were called and tried to detain the activists "to no avail." "How can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you’re deporting, imprisoning tens of thousands of people who come here seeking asylum in the United States?" one of the activists cried out in a 10-minute video the group posted on social media.

