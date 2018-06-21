Receiving school fee during summer vacations contempt of court: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has upheld the decision of not receiving the school fee during summer vacation. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC took up the petition filed against receiving fee by private schools during summer vacation on Wednesday.

He remarked that the business of education is a cruelty and exploitation. Those who were on Honda motorcycles yesterday are now travelling in land cruisers, he added. The IHC judge maintained that receiving school fee during summer vacation by private schools is a contempt of court and notices will be sent to those schools which have disobeyed the orders. Some school teachers have filed application regarding non-payments of their salaries; we will see it, the court held.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the case till July 11. It is to be mentioned here that the IHC had restrained private schools from receiving the summer vacation fee on previous hearing of May 18.