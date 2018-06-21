Thu June 21, 2018
Karachi

June 21, 2018

IGP orders facilitating families of martyred cops

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi issued directives on Tuesday to resolve all pending welfare cases of the martyred police families within a month.

While addressing a meeting, the IGP said martyred cops are the pride of Sindh police and assisting their families is one of the top priorities of the department. He also directed officials to devise a mechanism to ensure timely transfer of stipend, including subsistence allowance, marriage grants and scholarship grants for the children of slain policemen. Saleemi warned departmental action against those who used delaying tactics in this regard.  

