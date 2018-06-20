U19 academies programme begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A six-week regional academies programme for the under-19 players of the 16 regions will commence from tomorrow (Thursday), under the supervision of regional coaching and support staff at different centres of the country.

A total number of 20 players from each region (40 each in Karachi and Lahore regions) will participate in this players’ development programme. In addition, NCA coaches and consultants will also visit the academies for specialised lectures and coaching sessions.

The main emphasis during the programme will be on improving the fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill capabilities of the players keeping in view cricket requirements and upcoming domestic season.

Taimur Azam (coach) and Rauf Mirza (assistant coach) will manage the Islamabad Academy to be established at Diamond Ground while Sabih Azhar (coach) and Bilal Ahmad (assistant coach) will look after Rawalpindi Academy to be established at KRL Ground.