Wed June 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2018

NAB chief orders probe into alleged fraud, OGDCL appointments

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday ordered inquiry on the complaint of the alleged corruption and illegal appointments in violation of merit in the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

Taking notice of corruption and illegal appointments in violation of merit and law, the NAB chairman has given a task to the Director General NAB Rawalpindi for conducting the complaint verification. He also directed the DG NAB Rawalpindi to pinpoint the responsible who were alleged involved in corruption and illegal appointments so that the corrupt could be brought to the justice as per law. He said the OGDCL is the national asset and corruption and illegal appoints in violation of the merit and law will not be tolerated.

