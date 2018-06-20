Man murdered over marriage issue

OKARA: A man was murdered for rejecting a marriage proposal of his daughter. Accused Bilal Ahmad with his accomplices entered the house of Falak Sher at Fakhar Town and asked him to marry his daughter with him. When Falak Sher refused, the accused tortured and injured him. He died on way to a hospital. City Depalpur police have registered a case.

TWO DISTILLERIES UNEARTHED: Police unearthed two distilleries on Tuesday. Ravi police raided Thatha Mianwala and arrested accused Amanat Ali, who was running a distillery. The police recovered 65 litre liquor. The police raided Lasharian village and arrested accused Ijaz Ahmad, who was also running a distillery. Police recovered 60 litre liquor from the accused. Basirpur police arrested accused Ghulam Mustafa Shooter with 1,660 gram charas.

A-Division police detained accused Ali with 15 litre liquor, accused Umar Hayat Rhi with 30 litre liquor, accused Tasib with 430 gram charas and accused Ashraf with 260 gram charas.

Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.

PTI CANDIDATE: PTI candidates for NA-142 Rao Hassan Sikandar and PP-189 Saleem Sadiq said Tuesday their party would liberate the nation from ‘corrupt’ politicians. They said Imran Khan had awoken the conscience of the people for their rights and collective benefit. They alleged the PML-N rulers had looted the country.