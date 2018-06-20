Pakistan, Tajikistan to revive air links

DUSHANBE: Pakistan and Tajikistan on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen their relations by adopting measures to take bilateral trade to US $500 million per annum, immediate revival of air links and early implementation of CASA-1000 (Central Asia South Asia) electricity project. The two sides reached this agreement during talks between President Mamnoon Hussain and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan held here at the State Guest House. President Mamnoon Hussain, who was in Dushanbe on a four-day official visit on the invitation of his Tajik counterpart, held one-on-one and delegation level talks with President Emomali Rahmon. During talks, the two sides agreed to further strengthen their relations and giving new impetus to the ties through enhanced cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, energy, connectivity, defence, health, education and culture. President Mamnoon Hussain and President Emomali Rahmon later at a joint press stake-out expressed their satisfaction and were confident about the positive and mutually beneficial outcome of the talks. President Mamnoon said since Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoyed historical, cultural and fraternal bonds, their relations had been further strengthened by closer cooperation and regular exchange of high level visits since the latter’s independence in 1991. Pakistan was among the very first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s independence and establish diplomatic relations, he added.

The President felicitated his Tajik counterpart and the government of Tajikistan for the initiative to host the International High-Level Conference on International Decade for Action, ''Water for Sustainable Development,'' 2018-2028. Both our brotherly countries enjoy excellent cooperation at multilateral fora, including the UN, OIC, ECO, and SCO. Pakistan’s full membership in the SCO last year has opened new avenues for increased cooperation between our two countries, he added.

The President said he and his Tajik counterpart today discussed and reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of energy, connectivity, trade, and security and defence. We also discussed important regional and international issues of mutual concern. We have agreed that there is vast potential for cooperation in all areas of our mutual interest, he added.