England post 481-6, a new ODI record

NOTTINGHAM: England broke their own all-time record for the highest total ever scored in a men’s one-day international when they posted 481 for six Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

When Alex Hales, who already had a hundred to his name, hoisted Jhye Richardson for six in the 46th over it meant England had broken their previous world record total of this level — also set at Trent Bridge — of 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016. Hales eventually holed out for 147 on his Nottinghamshire home ground after opener Jonny Bairstow had made 139. Eoin Morgan, England’s ODI captain, became the country’s highest run-scorer in this format during a 21-ball fifty — the fastest by any England batsman in terms of balls faced — on his way to 67.

At one stage it seemed 2019 World Cup hosts England might become the first side in the 4,011 match history of men’s ODIs to score 500. But their chances of achieving that feat effectively ended when Hales and Morgan were dismissed off successive deliveries to leave them 459 for five off 47.3 overs.

Australia captain Tim Paine, who won the toss, used eight bowlers but was unable to stem the torrent of runs.

An Australia attack missing injured Ashes-winning fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, were smashed to all corners of Trent Bridge with medium-pacer Andrew Tye’s nine wicketless overs costing 100 runs.

England

J. Roy run out (Short/Paine) 82

J. Bairstow c Richardson b Agar 139

A. Hales c Agar b Richardson 147

J. Buttler c Finch b Richardson 11

E. Morgan c Paine b Richardson 67

M. Ali run out (Paine) 11

J. Root not out 4

D. Willey not out 1

Extras (b1, lb8, nb3, w7) 19

Total (6 wkts, 50 overs) 481

Bowling: Stanlake 8-0-74-0 (1w); Richardson 10-1-92-3; Agar 10-0-70-1 (2w); Tye 9-0-100-0 (2nb, 1w); Maxwell 2-0-21-0; Stoinis 8-0-85-0 (1nb, 2w); Finch 1-0-7-0; Short 2-0-23-0; Toss: Australia.

Highest ODI totals

Team Score Opp Ground Match Date

Eng 481/6 Aus Nottingham 19 Jun 2018

Eng 444/3 Pak Nottingham 30 Aug 2016

SL 443/9 Neth Amstelveen 4 Jul 2006

SA 439/2 WI Johannesburg 18 Jan 2015

SA 438/9 Aus Johannesburg 12 Mar 2006

SA 438/4 Ind Mumbai 25 Oct 2015

Aus 434/4 SA Johannesburg 12 Mar 2006

SA 418/5 Zim Potchefstroom 20 Sep 2006

Ind 418/5 WI Indore 8 Dec 2011

Aus 417/6 Afg Perth 4 Mar 2015

Ind 414/7 SL Rajkot 15 Dec 2009

Ind 413/5 Bermuda Port of Spain 19 Mar 2007

SL 411/8 Ind Rajkot 15 Dec 2009

SA 411/4 Irel Canberra 3 Mar 2015

SA 408/5 WI Sydney 27 Feb 2015

Eng 408/9 NZ Birmingham 9 Jun 2015

Ind 404/5 SL Kolkata 13 Nov 2014

NZ 402/2 Irel Aberdeen 1 Jul 2008

Ind 401/3 SA Gwalior 24 Feb 2010

SA 399/6 Zim Benoni 22 Oct 2010

Eng 399/9 SA Bloemfontein 3 Feb 2016