Champions Trophy 2018: Pakistan face India on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The opening match in the 37th Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament that kicks off in Breda (Netherlands) on Saturday, would be a toughest test for Roelant Oltmans in many ways. For the reasons unknown he was recently sacked by Indian Hockey Federation only to be grabbed by Pakistan months later.

Oltmans is not new to country’s hockey as this is the second time he has been hired by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). His first stint as the greenshirts national coach turned out to be a disaster in 2003-04 as Pakistan search for positive results never bore desired fruits. Despite having the services of best players, Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2004 Olympics semis, forcing his early exit from the job.

This time around, he is facing a stiffer challenge and that is to prove to Indian hockey that his sacking from the post of head coach Indian hockey was unjustified.

Pakistan and India would be up against each other on Saturday (June 23) to set the ball rolling in the concluding Trophy. Oltmans would locking horns with Sjoerd Marijne, the man brought to India for the role of women’s coach, has now taken up Oltmans’ last job. Both previously have coached Netherlands team and are considered as close allies. After playing draw against India and dragging the greenshirts to No 7 place in ten-team Gold Coast Commonwealth Games just two months back, it is to be seen whether Oltmans has prepared the team to a level where they can challenge the best in Champions Trophy.

It has never been easier both financially and administratively to arrange lengthy off shore camps. But here PHF has extended all possible help to coach accepting his proposal to organize a three-week camp in Holland.

It is indeed a big cushion for a team and coach staff in their quest break title jinx. Four years back Pakistan came closest to winning the Trophy when the team defeated hosts Indian in a high tempered match and Holland on their to final where Germany denied Pakistan the title.