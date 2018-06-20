Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kushner, Trump envoy talk Israel, Palestinian peace with Jordan king

AMMAN: US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Jason Greenblatt and adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

x
Advertisement

The meeting came less than a day after the Jordanian monarch hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a short but rare visit.

“They discussed increasing cooperation between the United States and Jordan, regional issues, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the Trump administration’s efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians,” the White House said in a statement.

In his talks with Netanyahu on Monday, the king stressed the need for progress on efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict “based on the two-state solution”.The US delegation’s trip also includes stops in Israel, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled since 2014.

Trump’s controversial December decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has made the resumption of peace efforts unlikely.The move sparked anger across the Arab world and prompted Palestinians to freeze all contacts with US officials.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, but Israel considers the entire city to be its eternal and indivisible capital.The Palestinian Authority said Saturday that US plans to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict are “doomed to fail”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar