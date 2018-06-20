Romania parliament changes criminal procedure with aims to hide graft

BUCHAREST: Romania’s lower house of parliament on Monday night approved amendments to the country’s criminal procedure, which critics and the centrist opposition say would weaken prosecutors’ powers to probe high level corruption. The new penal handbook designed by the ruling Social Democrats was endorsed in a 175/78 vote by legislators in a speedy procedure. Opposition groups say they plan to challenge it at the constitutional court. Under the bill, courts of appeals would be barred from convicting a person found innocent by a lower court, unless new evidence is brought by prosecutors. Wire tapping that is not connected with the criminal deed by a person under investigation will no longer be taken into account.