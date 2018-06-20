Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quran Khawani

x
Advertisement

Quran will be recited on the death anniversary of Muhammad Khalil-ur-Rehman at 3:30 pm at 20/137, Nisbet Road, Lahore, on June 20.

Mr Khalil was founder of RCD and the driving force behind Pakistan's nuclear programme. He was Director Bureau of National Reconstruction, Secretary Majlis Fikro Nazar, Secretary Pakistan Writers Guild, founder member Halqa Arbab-i-Zouq, Sondhi Translation Society, Govt College Lahore.

He was a poet and writer. His books include Lamhay, a book of verses, and Sarmaya Fikro Nazar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar