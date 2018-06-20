Quran Khawani

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Quran will be recited on the death anniversary of Muhammad Khalil-ur-Rehman at 3:30 pm at 20/137, Nisbet Road, Lahore, on June 20.
Mr Khalil was founder of RCD and the driving force behind Pakistan's nuclear programme. He was Director Bureau of National Reconstruction, Secretary Majlis Fikro Nazar, Secretary Pakistan Writers Guild, founder member Halqa Arbab-i-Zouq, Sondhi Translation Society, Govt College Lahore.
He was a poet and writer. His books include Lamhay, a book of verses, and Sarmaya Fikro Nazar.
