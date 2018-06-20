Qul

PESHAWAR: The Qul for deputy auditor general of Pakistan (Defence) Hashmat Iqbal will be held at her residence situated on the Shami Road, Street 13 at 4pm today.

Hashmat Iqbal, who had been suffering from cancer, and passed away at a hospital in Islamabad on Jun 17. Her funeral was offered here on Monday, which was attended by people from different walks of life in large number, including government officials, lawyers, judges and others.

The deceased was the wife of former deputy attorney general and senior lawyer Muhammad Iqbal Mohmand, who has also remained president of Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar District Bar Association. She was mother of Dr Changez Khan and Muhammad Taimoor Khan.