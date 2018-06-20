Wed June 20, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2018

Six-week programme for under-19 players from tomorrow

KARACHI: A six-week Regional Academies Programme for under-19 cricketers in 16 regions will commence from Thursday (tomorrow) under the supervision of regional coaching and support staff.

There would be 20 players from each region in the programme except Karachi and Lahore from where there would be 40 players each, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. NCA coaches and consultants would visit the academies for specialised lectures and coaching sessions, the Board said.The programme would focus on improving the fitness, and technical, tactical and mental skills of the players, the Board said.

