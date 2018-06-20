Team for Champions Trophy announced

KARACHI: Goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Rana Sohail and Dilber are to return as Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced the 18-member squad for the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland, which begins from June 23.

Pakistan had sent 22 players on June 3 to Holland for the last phase of the training, a PHF press release issued on Tuesday said.After assessing players’ form and fitness, the management decided to drop these four players.

Squad: Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawwar Abbas, Abu Bakar, Irfan Jr, Arsalan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.

Manager: Hasan Sardar

Head Coach: Roelant Oeltmans Assistant Coaches: M Saqlain and Rehan Butt.