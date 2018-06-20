Baby joy for Britain’s Zara Tindall

LONDON: Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

Her second child, born on Monday in Stroud, southwest England, weighed nine pounds and three ounces. The as-yet unnamed new arrival is 19th in line to the British throne. Tindall, the daughter of the monarch’s only daughter Princess Anne, suffered a miscarriage in December 2016.

Tindall is an equestrian who won the 2006 eventing world championships and a silver medal for Britain at the London 2012 Olympics. Though she is 17th in line to the throne, the 37-year-old has no title and does not carry out royal duties. Mike Tindall, 39, is a former England rugby captain who was in the 2003 World Cup-winning squad. The couple married in Edinburgh in 2011.

Their first child, daughter Mia, was born in January 2014. "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on June 18, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Queen Elizabeth, her husband Prince Philip, Anne, her first husband Mark Phillips, and Tindall’s parents "have been been informed and are delighted with the news".