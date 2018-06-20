tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Drug Regulatory Authority is responsible for ensuring that all the medicines available in markets are of good quality. However, during the past few years, it have been noticed that some companies are allowed to sell high-priced products that are of low quality.
The higher authorities should take immediate steps to curb the sale of fake medicines.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
