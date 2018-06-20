Tragedy at the beach

People visit the Karachi beach during the Eid holidays in large numbers to celebrate with their families. However, two young boys were swept away by the high tides at the beach and put a dampener on celebrations.

Incidents like these are, unfortunately, a regular occurrence. Despite tight security, many people still manage to cross the safety line. This is one of the primary causes of such incidents. To tackle this problem, the authorities concerned should take all the necessary steps. More lifeguards should be deployed at picnic stops so that visitors can be warned about any imminent dangers. Warning signs should be posted at various places to let people know that the sea is rough and any untoward incident can happen if precautions are not taken. It is hoped that the authorities will try to find a solution to this persistent problem.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi