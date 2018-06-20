LCCI concerned over statements

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concern on the issuance of statements on economic issues by those who have zero knowledge about and they are just confusing the policymakers, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that remarks on all economic issues should be given by sector-specific experts and leading businessmen who have vast experience and able to supplement government efforts aimed at economic revival and stability of the country, it added.

But instead, it has been witnessed that “unauthorised” people are giving remarks just for becoming famous.

Citing the example of Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018, the LCCI president said various irrelevant circles, who even don’t know the meaning of ‘Amnesty’, are issuing statements on this important issue and made it hard for the business community to understand the aims and objectives of this initiative of the government.