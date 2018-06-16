Senders to be held responsible if Nawaz doesn’t return: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The PPP’s central leader and former leader of the opposition, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said if Nawaz Sharif does not return, those people would be held responsible who allowed him to leave the country.

Talking to media in Sukkur on Friday, he said the nation has to decide whether it wants to follow Imran Khan or democracy. He said Imran Khan has awarded 80 percent tickets to the rich and the elite including feudals, the rich and the political turncoats. He asked how would Imran Khan bring about a radical change in the country when he went to perform Umra on a chartered plane. He said Imran’s team comprises of corrupt people and the PTI is being run through money made from corrupt practices.

He said the ECP had burdened the army with a heavy responsibility. He said he prays for free and fair elections and said the whole democratic dispensation would be in jeapordised if an odd or uncharacteristic Parliament is formed after elections.

Khursheed said some people are jealous of him and complain that I am not aggressive or does not confront and that is true as I am a politician who is not supposed to indulge in petty fights but resolving issues through tact, diplomacy and strong arguments. Khursheed said he played the role of a strong opposition leader in the last five years.