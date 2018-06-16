Kulsoom still on life support

LONDON: Hasan Nawaz Friday said his mother Begum Kulsoom's vitals were stable, but she was still on life support, 24 hours after she suffered a cardiac arrest. "Begum Kulsoom’s vitals are stable but she is still on life support and sedated," the former premier's son told Geo News. "The fact that the cardiac arrest happened while she was in the intensive care unit (ICU) helped doctors. There has been no internal bleeding. We are praying for her recovery," Hasan said. Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the ICU of a London hospital late Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Sources told Geo News that she had collapsed in the ICU after a cardiac arrest and has been unconscious since. Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the surgeon treating Begum Kulsoom Nawaz said that her condition worsened because of clotting in her lungs. He said that on Friday her heart had stopped functioning for at least 10 minutes, adding that the former first lady's condition was critical.

Meanwhile, Suleman Shahbaz and his mother also arrived at the clinic to visit Begum Kulsoom. Shahbaz Sharif, who is Nawaz's brother, requested the nation to join him in prayers for speedy recovery.

"My Bhabhi [sister-in-law] Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is being kept in ICU due to her serious condition. The whole family is praying for her recovery. As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, I ask my compatriots to join me in prayers for her speedy recovery. The power of prayers is paramount," he tweeted. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa extended his prayers and wishes for Begum Kulsoom's speedy and complete recovery.

Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), also tweeted his well wishes to Begum Kulsoom after her condition deteriorated late Thursday. Former president Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement, expressed good wishes for Begum Kulsoom's recovery.

He said the Bhutto family and Pakistan People’s Party is praying for Begum Kulsoom's health. Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas and former finance minister Ishaq Dar visited Begum Kulsoom in the hospital earlier Saturday.

Our correspondent adds: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has prayed for early recovery of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s spouse Kulsoom Nawaz, and said may Allah grant her good health.