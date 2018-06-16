PTI stalwart announces contesting as independent candidate

MULTAN: One of the active leaders of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and former MPA, Shahid Mehmood Khan has criticised the party leadership, saying the PTI is protecting the class system in the society.

He announced contesting election in independent capacity on Punjab Assembly slot.

Talking to journalists here, Khan said he had served the party untiringly and accepted Imran Khan’s ideology in 2011. “I have applied for the party ticket but the PTI leadership has preferred a feudal family candidate over me which proved their hypocrisy,” he alleged.

Khan said he would contest from the PP-211 constituency as an independent candidate after consulting with the party workers because the PTI had disowned the poor party workers.

Meanwhile, PTI workers staged a demonstration against the party leadership against issuance of party ticket to Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan.