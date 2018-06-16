Only Sharif family prospered in last five years: Yasmin

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket holder from NA-125 Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the last five years witnessed only the prosperity of Sharif family instead of the nation’s development.

In a statement issued on Friday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, PTI would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections. She said PTI would continue its struggle against the corrupt elements unless the country was purged of the menace.

She said the PML-N tenure was marked with the tales of corruption in which nothing was done for the poor population of the country. Instead, the life of the poor became further miserable under the PML-N government whose leadership remained busy plundering the national wealth.

The PTI leader also denied the allegations against her of being defaulter of any government body.

Dr Yasmin Rashid will contest the upcoming general election from NA-125; the constituency was previousluy NA-120 from where she had contested twice against Sharif family members, Mian Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and later his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in 2017 by-polls.

The PTI has also awarded her the first number in the seat reserved for women in Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, Ejaz Chaudhry, former president of Punjab PTI and candidate from NA-133, in a statement, called for the accountability of the corrupt elements. He said the nation wanted the corrupt elements behind bars. He predicted a massive defeat of the PML-N and other parties contesting against the PTI.