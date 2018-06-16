28 prisoners released on eve of Eid in Bajaur

KHAR: On the special directives of the deputy commissioner Bajaur, assistant commissioners Arif Khan Yousafzai and Anwarul Haq paid a special visit to Khar Prison and set free 28 prisoners involved in offences of petty nature.

Assistant Commissioners Arif Khan Yousafzai and Anwarul Haq established a makeshift court in the prison and conducted proceedings.

The assistant commissioners set free 28 prisoners involved in the petty nature offences and took oath from them to play a constructive role in the betterment of society and the country.

Meanwhile, the officials also visited barracks and inquired about the facilities being provided to the prisoners. Tehsildars and other relevant officials were also present.