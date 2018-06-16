Eidul Fitr is blessing of Ramazan

Islamabad: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that real Eid is that of one who keeps on remembering the oppressed, deprived, poor, have-nots and deserving persons, says a press release.

Eidul Fitr is the blessing of Ramazan and the practical display of Islamic world’s unity that is the symbol of seriousness, politeness, and Islamic culture. The world colonialists are becoming active all around, ammunition is raining over Kashmir and Palestine, humanity is moaning, and barbarism is smiling, and in these circumstances there is need to promise to continue support for the oppressed. This was stated by him in his message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr that is being observed throughout the country today (Saturday).

Agha Moosavi said recent increase in the petroleum prices gives an impression that whether it is elected government or the caretaker set-up, the rulers are bound to take set-out economic decisions. Gift of heavy price hike on the occasion of Eidul Fitr to people is tantamount to killing the already half-killed people. He advised that the policy matters should be left for decision by the elected government that would be formed as a result of the oncoming elections. He said the caretaker government should divert its attention on holding transparent and fair elections.

Similarly, Islam is a complete code of life and covers all aspects of life. Eidul Fitr is one of those days that were declared respectable, he added.

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya appealed the countrymen to offer special prayers for end to difficulties of the Islamic World, annexation of occupied Muslim areas, independence of Kashmir and Palestine, solidarity and integrity of the motherland Pakistan, restoration of durable peace, success of the Operation Raddul Fasaad, end to terrorism by bowing down in Bargah-e-Khudawandi.