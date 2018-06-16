Checking quality of henna cones must to avoid allergies

Islamabad: We don’t get over with the love we have for henna when ever any festivity comes our way. Its part and parcel of the occasion, be it Eid or any wedding, we can’t part our ways with ‘mehndi.’

Every big occasion requires colouring our hands with the intricate black floral designs of henna. But over the years the quality of cones available in the market has raised serious concerns regarding their quality. The ‘mehndi’ that used to colour our hands dark orange has now turned into black and maroon now. The dyes or the chemicals used in the cones are making our skin worse making them more dry and vulnerable to severe skin allergies.

Over the last few years there have been many cases where the skin problems erupt right after applying chemical cones. The dermatologists warn the people to refrain from buying substandard henna cones from the market.

Salma, a housewife when contacted by this scribe shared her horrific experience of ‘mehndi’ on her wedding. She had requested an expert of bridal henna at her home and when she applied the cone that was almost red in colour and right after application on her hands on feet, she had a terrible itch and her skin started burning. She had to wash off the whole ‘mehndi’ before proceeding to skin specialist for immediate medical intervention.

Some emergency cones, claiming to give immediate colour can cause skin irritation, pain, skin peeling off, hyper-pigmentation (darkening of an area of skin) and scars. This henna application is not restricted to Pakistan only but it is also very popular in India and Middle Eastern countries.

Shaista Muneeb, a teenager while talking to this scribe said that she had the worst experience on her cousin’s wedding when two girls were called for henna application for almost 10 of her cousins. She already had a very sensitive skin and it got worst after drying. The ‘Mehndi’ instead of fading, was peeling her skin off. Her new skin was coming under it because it had burned her original skin with the chemicals present in the cone.

A dermatologist practicing in Rawalpindi while talking to this scribe said that whenever ladies are buying a ‘mehndi’ cone, they should look for the manufacturer’s name and address, phone number, feedback etc and also check the product’s ingredients.

Moreover, they should buy cones from their authentic shops only. Just like dying your hair it is always better to do a small area test and check for any reaction before you go for the full ‘mehndi’ on your hands and feet. If any allergic reaction occurs immediate consult the doctors because the chemicals present in the black cone can penetrate the epidermis and its residue can remain in the skin. The side effects can be redness, blisters, raised red weeping, loss of pigmentation, burning, permanent scaring and even skin cancer. It also contains a chemical P-phenylediamine (PPD) an ingredient that can be dangerous for skin. It can cause skin reaction to some girls and it is banned to use in cosmetics.

Mahmooda Ahmed, a housewife said since we don’t have time to make henna at home because of the lack of time, it is convenient for us to buy it from the market but how can we determine the standard of cone. It should be the responsibility of our authorities to crack down on those people who are responsible for ill practices in this business and making substandard products. A mere negligence or ignorance on this issue can seriously mar the festivity and jeopardize our health.