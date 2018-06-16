Eid Mubarik!

Islamabad : Eid ul-Fitr is a day of celebrating and bliss, it's a day of blessing, reflection and to ponder; it's a day to celebrate together! May this Eid bring lots of joy; prosperity and happiness in your life and wishing your Eid celebration is truly a special one. And do not forget those who are less fortunate than you and yours for it is their celebration too and maybe you can make it memorable for them.

As you go about your celebrations spare a thought for those who cannot do so because of illness; a death in the family or other unfortunate incidents that call for sobriety and prayer. Remember to include elderly family members in your celebrations as they too need love and consideration – their thoughts and feelings do not fade away just because they are getting on in years. Above all remember, life is short so live it fully and enjoy it while you may. Tomorrow is another day and who knows what it will bring.

Eid Mubarik!