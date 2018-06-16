Tree plantation

All of us have witnessed the devastating effects of deforestation in our country. This year, the extreme heat suggests that we should take necessary measures to counter with the dangerous effects of rising temperatures. In this regard, there is a suggestion which, if implemented, will contribute a great deal towards tackling the country’s environmental problems. For August 14, many households spend thousands of money on decorations.

This year, let us not waste money on flags and other decorative items to mark our patriotism for the country. Instead, we should spend this amount on planting trees which our country desperately needs. If one person plants at least five trees, a hundred million people – the half of the country’s population – will be successful in planting 500 million trees. This impressive figure can make a huge difference in the coming years. So let’s commit and act.

Ikram Rasheed

Islamabad