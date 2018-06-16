FBR extends tax deadline

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing statement of income tax and sales tax for the month of May up to June 22, 2018.

In two different notifications of sales tax and income tax issued late Thursday evening, the Federal Board of Revenue considered the requests of taxpayers and tax practitioners for extending the last date of filing monthly statements due to Eid holidays.

The Federal Board of Revenue extended the last date for filing income tax withholding statement from June 15 to June 22. The statement filing is mandatory for the taxpayers in order to provide details of deduction of withholding taxes during a month along with the information of taxpayers, who made transactions.

Through another notification, the Federal Board of Revenue extended the date of payment of sales tax and federal excise duty up to June 20, 2018 and the due date of submission of sales and federal excise returns up to June 22 for the tax period of May 2018 due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.