Zardari, Imran’s papers challenged

NAWABSHAH/LAHORE: The petitioners in Nawabshah and Lahore have challenged the nomination papers of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chief Imran Khan.

The petitioner, objecting to Zardari’s candidature for the upcoming polls, said that the former president had purchased 1,500 acres of agricultural land in Sanghar but had failed to pay tax.

Zardari was also accused of not paying water tax for using canal water.

The returning officer then sent a notice to Zardari. The petition against the PPP co-chairman will be heard on June 18.

Meanwhile, after Karachi and Lahore, the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan were challenged from Islamabad as well (NA-53).

The Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate Abdul Wahab filed objection before the returning officer, contending that Imran did not fulfill the criterion under Articles 62 and 63 with regard to Sita White and Tyrian issue.

Imran’s rival argued in the application that Imran’s nomination papers should be rejected for not being ‘sadiq and ameen’. He vowed to move the Supreme Court, if the returning officer did not reject PTI chief’s nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Imran was ‘welcomed’ by a sit-in outside his Banigala residence when he returned after performing Umra. Scores of unhappy party workers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district staged a protest demonstration over, what they claimed, ‘favouritism’ in distribution of tickets for the general elections.

They managed to stop Imran’s car and shouted slogans, calling for giving respect to ideological party workers. After some time, they peacefully dispersed.