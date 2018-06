10-member KP caretaker cabinet sworn in

PESHAWAR: A ten-member cabinet of the interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was sworn in at the Governor’s House on Thursday.

The provincial Governor Iqbal Zafar Jagra administered oath to the caretaker cabinet, after he appointed members of the caretaker cabinet.

The caretaker cabinet member include Akbar Jan Marwat, Mohammad Rashid Khan, Prof Dr Saira Safdar, Muqadas Ullah, Abdul Rauf Khan, Mohammad Sanaullah Khan, Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Anwar ul Haq, Fazl Elahi, and Justice (Retd) Asadullah Khan Chamkani.