Fri June 15, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

KEMU VC

The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor of General Surgery (BS-21) (awaiting posting), as Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University, Lahore, with immediate effect, for a term of four years.

