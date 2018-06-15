Game of champions

The 2018 World Cup is set to begin in Russia. Russian authorities have allowed football fans from all over the globe, including Pakistan, to witness the event live. To make the travelling process easier the authorities have allowed the online ticket purchased for the Fifa event to serve as visa required for entry into the country.

Fans only have to register themselves on an online database and get a fan ID. This is truly a commendable step by the Russian government, which are striving to make the event a mega success.

Dr.Saad Riaz

Mardan