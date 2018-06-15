Justice for Tayyaba

All doubts regarding the Tayyaba torture case were removed in the 46-page judgment handed down by a division bench of the IHC. Two judges have proved beyond a shadow of doubt that the weak and the oppressed can, in fact, obtain justice in Pakistan. This is a good precedent to set and it is hoped that the country’s judicial system will keep taking wrongdoers to task in a timely manner.

The credit also goes to the members of civil society, who campaigned tirelessly on behalf of Tayyaba and raised the issue on different social media platforms. It is hoped that no such incidents are repeated and children – who are forced to work at people’s home as domestic workers – are provided with a safe working environment.

Muzamil Hussain

Karachi