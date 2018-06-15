Khushhali Bank & Aga Khan Rural Support to Boost GB’s Economy

Islamabad: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has entered in to an agreement with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) for value chain partnership in Gilgit-Baltistan region. Under this agreement, AKRSP will support KMBL in developing customized financials services as per the needs of the region’s people. The aim is to increase financial inclusion in the area and give the locals an opportunity to reach their optimal economic potential.

The signing ceremony between the two entities was graced by Ghalib Nishtar, president – KMBL and Muzzaffar Uddin, GM – AKRSP, including senior management. They both also agreed upon carrying out awareness campaigns to increase understanding about the benefits of formal financial services – on an individual and community level.

“There is a need in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of a robust financial infrastructure, whereby the formal financial sector is extended into a previously underserved area. I am sure this partnership with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme will allow us to provide the people of GB customized, much needed financing for their business activities, which in turn, will improve economic activity and livelihoods,” said Ghalib Nishtar, while speaking on the occasion. ***